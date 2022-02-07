Good Gardening: Don't Plant!

Hi all, Lane County Extension Service Master Gardener John Fischer with KLCC's Good Gardening. I love plants, and appreciate the opportunity to pass on ideas about which things to grow, and how to care for them.

But today we'll talk about what not to plant. We'll start with the easy stuff. Don't plant invasives like English Ivy, Butterfly Bush, or uncontained spreading bamboo. Fortunately, nurseries are not allowed to sell invasives, but friends may give you plants, and birds will deliver seeds. And invasive weeds are constantly being identified. They can outcompete native plants and may start out in your garden before moving out into the community. I've put a list of invasives here.

The second no focuses on putting the right plant in the right place. Don't plant a redwood tree, giant sequoia, Douglas Fir, or any tree that will get big ten feet from the house - or maybe even fifty. As the tree grows it may end up needing to be removed. And when you plant any tree, strongly consider deciduous trees on the south side of the house, and evergreens on the north so that you can take advantage of winter sun, and summer shade.

Finally, if one plant in your garden causes problems, think twice before you drop those seeds in the ground. I find that radishes attract cabbage root worms. Not a big problem for the fast growing radishes. But the worms stay around and can decimate broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage crops before they mature. Look for similar connections in your garden and consider dropping any trouble makers you find. The shade issue can also cause problems in your vegetable patch. Corn on the south side of the beets will probably get tall and shade the beets. And plant spacing issues are something I am still learning about. Tomatoes and squash will get big. Give them space, or they’ll overwhelm those valuable peppers.

