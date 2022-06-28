© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Good Gardening

Bee conservation program unveils plan for Oregon

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:12 PM PDT
A honeybee rests on apple blossoms in Hood River, Oregon.

A bee conservation project with Oregon legislature backing has a new plan to engage farmers and landowners.

The Oregon Bee Project is a collaboration between more-than-20 wildlife organizations and Oregon State University. Its Strategic Plan 2 will train conservation groups and landowners around habitat construction.

With more than 600 wild species of bees in Oregon, it’s difficult to measure bee population health due to limited research and tracking. The plan will recruit qualified volunteers to gather data across the state.

Andony Melathopoulos is the Chair of the Project’s Steering Committee.

“Many states have these plans. You can find them squirreled away in their Department of Agriculture websites, but there's no programming. There's no boots on the ground. I think Oregon needs to be commended. They wanted a plan that was active.”

Strategic Plan 2 also employs beekeeper training programs at OSU, and seeks to consolidate existing educational material for the public.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
