© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Living Less Unsustainably: Rethinking Your Carbon Footprint(s)

KLCC | By John Fischer
Published July 21, 2025 at 7:57 AM PDT
A blue recycling can with the recycling logo.
Sigmund
/
Unsplash

We are all well aware of the impact of our carbon footprint. Warmer planet, changing climate, melting glaciers, to name a few. But that footprint is only half the story, because most of us have two footprints - home and work.

And while many of us - ok, at least me - are obsessive at home, workplace waste is often much bigger, and more easily preventable than those two plastic straws the kids brought home that you are trying to find a new home for.

Being the pushy guy that I am, I nudged, cajoled, educated, and occasionally shamed my former employer into recycling more paper, installing energy efficient bulbs, and motion detector lights.

But if you don't have the knowledge, or pushiness to make workplace resource saving a reality, you have a friend in the community who will.

BRING recycling's Rethink business program has been helping employers large and small find ways to make workplaces less unsustainable while saving money at the same time - and the service is free. At my old employer, we cut garbage pick-up in half - ca-ching - and reduced electricity costs.
But the BRING team is way ahead of what any individual can do. From lighting changes, waste reduction, and increased recycling, to new ideas that your boss has never even rethunk of, there are opportunities to save - resources, energy, money, and the planet - not necessarily in that order.

The Rethink business program has helped hundreds of local companies already - for free - yours could be next.

I'm John Fischer for Living Less Unsustainably.
Tags
Good Gardening Living Less UnsustainablyCarbon Footprint
John Fischer
John Fischer is a Master Gardener and Master Recycler and the host of KLCC's Good Gardening and Living Less Unsustainably.
See stories by John Fischer
Related Content