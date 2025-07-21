Living Less Unsustainably: Rethinking Your Carbon Footprint(s)

We are all well aware of the impact of our carbon footprint. Warmer planet, changing climate, melting glaciers, to name a few. But that footprint is only half the story, because most of us have two footprints - home and work.

And while many of us - ok, at least me - are obsessive at home, workplace waste is often much bigger, and more easily preventable than those two plastic straws the kids brought home that you are trying to find a new home for.

Being the pushy guy that I am, I nudged, cajoled, educated, and occasionally shamed my former employer into recycling more paper, installing energy efficient bulbs, and motion detector lights.

But if you don't have the knowledge, or pushiness to make workplace resource saving a reality, you have a friend in the community who will.

BRING recycling's Rethink business program has been helping employers large and small find ways to make workplaces less unsustainable while saving money at the same time - and the service is free. At my old employer, we cut garbage pick-up in half - ca-ching - and reduced electricity costs.

But the BRING team is way ahead of what any individual can do. From lighting changes, waste reduction, and increased recycling, to new ideas that your boss has never even rethunk of, there are opportunities to save - resources, energy, money, and the planet - not necessarily in that order.

The Rethink business program has helped hundreds of local companies already - for free - yours could be next.

I'm John Fischer for Living Less Unsustainably.

