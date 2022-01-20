Lincoln County overwhelmed by surge in COVID cases

Lincoln County is experiencing a record number of new cases of COVID-19 according to health officials. 23% of their total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, or nearly one in four, were reported in the last three weeks.

Susan Trachsel with Lincoln County Public Health said they’re no longer able to do contact tracing.

“We stopped doing that because we just didn’t have the staff to do that anymore and we had a lot of new cases coming in,” she said. “Now, we’re at the point where we can’t even reach out to every single positive case that’s coming in.”

Trachsel urged people who’ve tested positive to immediately begin isolating themselves to prevent further spread of the virus.

Trachsel said hospitals are holding their own, but they’re worried about being able to transfer patients to higher levels of care in other counties.

People can contact the Lincoln County Public Health call center, 541-265-0621 and access information and resources on their website .

Public Health: 541-265-4112, Mon - Fri, 8am - 5pm

Email: lincolncocallcenter@co.lincoln.or.us

Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln County, and in consultation with Lincoln County Public Health and the City Manager, Driftwood Public Library will be closed to the public from Sunday, January 23 through Saturday, January 29th. The library will reopen on Sunday, January 30th at 1 PM. This is for the protection of staff and patrons, and in the hope of reducing community transmission. Curbside pick up will be available from 10 AM – 5 PM M-F, and 1 PM-5 PM on Sundays. Computer time will be available by appointment 1-5 PM on Sunday and 10-5 PM M-F. Please call the front desk at 541-996-2277 to arrange for an appointment or if you have any other questions.

