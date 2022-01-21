© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Health care is on the agenda for February legislative session

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM PST
capitol.png
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
File photo of the Oregon capitol. The 2022 legislative session begins Feb. 1.

With the pandemic still raging, health care will be on the minds of Oregon lawmakers when they gather in Salem next month.

Lawmakers will consider a variety of health related bills. One is aimed at helping hospitals and care facilities tackle an ongoing shortage of medical professionals. The measure would allow the state board of nursing to issue nurse internship licenses to nursing students as a way to get them into the field more quickly.

But Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn, who’s also a nurse practitioner, said even that will take time to ramp up.

“There’s nothing that we can do now to create more nurses for the now," she said. "It's going to be a lot more pain, suffering and exhaustion over the next year.”

Prusak, who supports the measure, spoke at an online forum previewing health care legislation. The event was sponsored by the Oregon Health Forum.

Other lawmakers who spoke during the event echoed the concerns about staffing shortages. Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, said he's aware of the problem in his coastal district.

"It greatly impacts the ability to utilize facilities," he said. "Certainly if you don't have nurses, you can't use that physical bed even if you have it."

While COVID-19 has placed extra stress on hospitals, the Oregon Employment says the health care field in general in Oregon has faced challenges for nearly a decade when it comes to hiring enough workers.

The 2022 legislative session begins Tuesday, February 1st. It's scheduled to last about five weeks. All committee hearings will take place exclusively online as part of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. All floor votes will take place in-person. The building itself is open to the public.

Tags

Health & Medicine Dick Anderson2022 Oregon LegislatureCoronavirusnursing
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content