© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Staff shortages strain Oregon hospitals amid omicron surge

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM PST
Wyden_etal.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden visited Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. He spoke with public health officials and hospital leaders.

Nationally and locally, omicron is putting a strain on healthcare: not with an excess of patients, but with a shortage of staff.

Jim McGovern is Chief Medical Officer at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.

“So, this is a different surge,” he said. “The last one was about patient volumes. This is about staffing. We have 100 staff out on quarantine right now. They’re part of the community. They’re getting COVID like they haven’t before.”

McGovern said they’re having a hard time moving people out of the hospital into nursing facilities because those places are short staffed too.

On Friday, Lane County reported its largest number of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started two years ago-- 1,246 new cases in 24 hours.

Lane County COVID-19 Incident Commander Steve Adams said the hospitalization rate hasn’t gone up like it did in the delta surge.

“We continue to see our hospital capacity remains in very good shape,” Adams said. “We see much less in the way of hospitalizations and ICU bed utilization. Much of this is because of the level of vaccination that we have seen.”

Steve_Adams_atRiverbend.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Lane County COVID-19 Incident Commander Steve Adams spoke with reporters at a press conference outside Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend in Springfield on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Lane County has a vaccination rate of 73%. Adams urged those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so and those who haven’t had a booster to get one. Vaccination can prevent severe illness from COVID. And boosters have been shown to be more effective in preventing infection.

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden visited Peacehealth and Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg Friday. He said as chair of the Senate finance committee he’d push for tuition reductions for nursing students.

The Oregon National Guard arrived this week at local hospitals to help with the staffing crunch.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Tags

Health & Medicine CoronavirusomicronPeaceHealth Medical Center RiverBendDr. James McGovernSteve Adams
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald