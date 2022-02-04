© 2022 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Smokers would have to move further from doors under proposal in Salem

KLCC
Published February 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM PST
Smoking-File-pic.jpg
File photo
/
File photo
Smokers would have to move at least 25 feet from doors and windows of public buildings under a bill being considered in Salem.

People smoking would have to move further away from public buildings under a bill set for a hearing Monday in Salem.

Current law requires people smoking or vaping to be at least ten feet away from doors, windows and ventilation intakes. The idea is to reduce the amount of secondhand smoke that drifts into public areas.

House Bill 4101, which is scheduled to be heard in the House Health Care Committee, would increase that distance to 25 feet.

Several health care organizations have already submitted testimony in support of the measure.

The Oregon Nurses Association wrote that moving secondhand smoke further from buildings will protect people who choose not to smoke.

Tags

Health & Medicine 2022 Oregon Legislaturesmoking