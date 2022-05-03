© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Hundreds rally for reproductive rights in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 3, 2022 at 8:37 PM PDT
sign heldup.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Hundreds gathered at the Eugene Federal Courthouse Tuesday.

Several hundred people gathered for a hastily organized rally to protest the potential reversal of Roe V Wade Tuesday afternoon at the Eugene Federal Building.

"I just want to come out and show up for women’s rights and to just tell the legislators that this is a really important issue and if we don’t stand up for where it counts while we’re still free, maybe we won’t get the chance to,” UO student Sofia Ocker said.

courtview.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Protesters chanted and held up signs as cars passed. Many honked their horns in support of the rally.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking that it’s come to this point again,” Cheryl Warren of Eugene told KLCC. Her friend Jenny Foster added, “we were in our 20s when Roe V Wade became law. And now that’s been three generations who assumed that that was settled law. And so it’s really distressing that we have a supreme court that doesn’t believe in precedent anymore.”

Later, a large crowd marched through the downtown streets chanting.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
