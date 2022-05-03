Hundreds rally for reproductive rights in downtown Eugene

Several hundred people gathered for a hastily organized rally to protest the potential reversal of Roe V Wade Tuesday afternoon at the Eugene Federal Building.

"I just want to come out and show up for women’s rights and to just tell the legislators that this is a really important issue and if we don’t stand up for where it counts while we’re still free, maybe we won’t get the chance to,” UO student Sofia Ocker said.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Protesters chanted and held up signs as cars passed. Many honked their horns in support of the rally.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking that it’s come to this point again,” Cheryl Warren of Eugene told KLCC. Her friend Jenny Foster added, “we were in our 20s when Roe V Wade became law. And now that’s been three generations who assumed that that was settled law. And so it’s really distressing that we have a supreme court that doesn’t believe in precedent anymore.”

Later, a large crowd marched through the downtown streets chanting.

