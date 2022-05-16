© 2022 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Concerns of youth fentanyl overdose prompts release of school resource toolkit

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:47 AM PDT
web teens.jpg
Beaverton School District
The Beaverton School District started the "Fake and Fatal" campaign with direct messaging about fentanyl and opioid overdose among youth.

In response to an alarming rise in adult and youth opioid overdoses deaths, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education have released the Fentanyl and Opioid Response Toolkit for Schools.

The multi-page resource guide helps educators, administrators and school nurses create an emergency protocol for administering the reversal medicine Narcan, also known as naloxone, in the event of an overdose at school. ODE Director Colt Gill said, “the resources in this toolkit can save lives.”

Naloxone package CDC.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Naloxone can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin and fentanyl.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Oregon increased by 74% from 2019 to 2020. That’s 298 preventable deaths of people, including youth under 18.

The toolkit also offers guidance for students and parents in recognizing signs of overdose and warnings of counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl.

In the roll out of the Fentanyl and Opioid Response Toolkit for Schools, OHA Director Patrick Allen said, “rising opioid overdose deaths are a public health crisis and schools are the heart of Oregon communities.”

Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
