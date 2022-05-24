© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Oregon Health Authority warns of recalled Jif in food boxes

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM PDT
jIF_RECALL.png
Food & Drug Administration
Products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, with the digits 425 in the 5th-7th position, are being recalled. This information is printed on the back label of the jar.

The Oregon Health Authority is warning people to be on the lookout for Jif brand peanut butter that may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall on Friday. The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local partners are investigating this outbreak. The recalled peanut butter was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country. It includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties.

Jif was included in food boxes distributed through OHA. The agency asks food box recipients to check the label that includes the “Best if used by” date.

OHA says the peanut butter can be exchanged for a replacement or refunded to food box recipients.

OHA recommends that all peanut butter distributed from April 15 through May 23 be immediately thrown away or exchanged at a retail store.

Product can also be reimbursed directly by Jif by following their instructions at: https://jms-s3-mkt-consumer-p-pmc6.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/recall.html.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

