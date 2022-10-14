© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Health & Medicine

Lane County air quality remains poor amidst wildfire

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM PDT
Cedar Creek 9-19-22
Inciweb
Oakridge under heavy smoke on September 19.

Lane County officials say air quality will remain poor, as long as the Cedar Creek Fire continues burning near Oakridge.

Eugene and Cottage Grove reached “unhealthy” levels for all groups on Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. In Oakridge, conditions were “hazardous”, the harshest classification.

Travis Knudsen of the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency expects smoky conditions to persist through the rest of October.

“There's no real short term relief on the way. The air mass that we're seeing in Oregon right now is pretty stagnant.”

Knudsen said the state needs rainfall to recover, but this month has been unusually dry. He explained that conditions are worst during the morning and at night, as cool temperatures draw air downwards.

Knudsen said harmful particulates can be invisible odorless. He is encouraging the public to check air quality, use an air purifier and wear an N-95 mask.

Health & Medicine LRAPAair qualityCedar Creek Fire
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
