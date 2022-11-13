© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

CTGR announces plans to open second opioid treatment center in Portland

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 13, 2022 at 10:39 PM PST
GreatCircleRecovery02_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Exterior sign for Great Circle Recovery in Salem.

Following the launch of an opioid treatment clinic in Salem last year, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde say they’ll open another one in the New Year.

Kelly Rowe is executive director of Health Services for the tribe. She said the second Great Circle Recovery clinic will be located in Portland.

“And this is an extension of that opioid treatment programing that has been incredibly successful to provide these services to our native community, or tribal members, and non-natives,” said Rowe.

“But to bring it to Portland so that we can treat our native community up there also, just bringing spiritual and physical healing to those around us.”

A 2017 Oregon report says culturally-attuned treatment benefits Native Americans more than standard models.

©2022, KLCC.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
