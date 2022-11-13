CTGR announces plans to open second opioid treatment center in Portland

Following the launch of an opioid treatment clinic in Salem last year, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde say they’ll open another one in the New Year.

Kelly Rowe is executive director of Health Services for the tribe. She said the second Great Circle Recovery clinic will be located in Portland.

“And this is an extension of that opioid treatment programing that has been incredibly successful to provide these services to our native community, or tribal members, and non-natives,” said Rowe.

“But to bring it to Portland so that we can treat our native community up there also, just bringing spiritual and physical healing to those around us.”

A 2017 Oregon report says culturally-attuned treatment benefits Native Americans more than standard models.

