Public Health Experts Discuss the “Triple-demic” of COVID, Seasonal Flu and RSV

KLCC aired a special program on Friday, December 16, 2022 with public health experts in Lane and Deschutes County to discuss the ongoing health crisis presented by three respiratory illnesses – COVID 19, seasonal flu, and RSV – converging at once.

Dr. Patrick Luedtke, senior public health officer at Lane County, Dr. Rita Bacho, Program Manager for Deschutes County Public Health, and Dr. James McGovern of PeaceHealth provided guidance for the public and Dr. Luedtke answered questions from listeners.

Termed a “Triple-demic,” the simultaneous influx of patients suffering from COVID, seasonal flu, or RSV is straining our healthcare system nationally and locally.

