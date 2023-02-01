© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Deadline approaches for Oregon school immunization requirements

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM PST
OHA Exclusion Day.png
Oregon Health Authority
A child receiving an immunization.

Parents of children in Oregon schools and daycares have about two more weeks to update their child’s immunization documents, or risk keeping them home indefinitely.

School Exclusion Day is February 15th. All children who are not up to date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility.

Staci de Assis Matthews, the school immunization coordinator for the Oregon Health Authority, said immunizations are one of the most important ways you can protect your child and your community.

“The goal of Oregon’s immunization law is to make sure kids can go to school in a safe and healthy environment that’s free of vaccine preventable diseases,” she said.

Oregon’s school immunization requirements date back to the late 1970’s, amidst an abundance of measles outbreaks in schools.

School Exclusion Day was introduced in the early 1980’s. According to the OHA, the deadline has since helped stop similar outbreaks in Oregon schools.

Tags
Health & Medicine Oregon Health AuthorityVaccine RequirementOregon Immunization Program
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content