Grand Ronde tribal officials open second opioid treatment clinic, in Portland

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde’s fight against opioid addiction has expanded to Portland. A grand opening of the Great Circle Recovery clinic was held yesterday.

A crowd of roughly 50 people gathered at 3580 SE 82nd Ave. for drumming, remarks, and a ribbon cutting by tribal and Multnomah County officials.

Tribal chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy said Native American overdose deaths have increased by over 500 percent since 2000.

Great Circle Recovery clinic ribbon cutting

“We have to act now. It’s affecting our younger people at a greater rate, but it has no boundaries,” said Kennedy. “They can be elders as well. It’s devastating.”

Kelly Rowe, Health and Wellness Director for the tribe, says the clinic staff is trained for fentanyl which is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Brian Bull / KLCC The clinic's sign outside the facility on 3580 SE 82nd Avenue in Portland.

“It is stronger than any other illicit drug out there. And it is a quick addiction process for people.”

The Grand Ronde opened their first opioid clinic in Salem, almost two years ago. They say they’ve treated 500 people there since.

Like that clinic, tribal officials want people to know that their doors are open to everyone suffering from opioid addiction, whether they’re a tribal member or not.

In a statement issued by the tribe after the Portland clinic’s grand opening, the Grand Ronde says that while most treatment centers focus solely on medical treatment, Great Circle Recovery “embraces a whole-person perspective” to recovery, which means focus will tend to someone’s medical needs as well as the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual components of recovery.

There’s also a strong Native American aspect to both clinics, from cultural and spiritual practices, to the décor which features camas flower tiles and tribal artwork.

“If you have your own culture involved through any element of healing, your progress will be more successful,” said Kennedy.

