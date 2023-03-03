Oregon will lift mask mandate in early April for health care settings

The Oregon Health Authority is lifting the last major mask mandate designed to fight the spread of COVID-19 — the one covering doctor’s offices and other health care settings.

Health regulators announced Friday that the mask requirement for workers, patients and visitors to health care settings such as hospitals, dentist’s offices, urgent care centers and school nurses offices, will expire April 3.

The mandate has been in place since August 2021.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said in a statement that the decision was based on data showing recent decreases in the three respiratory pathogens that led to a surge in people needing treatment last fall.

He said the month-long window before the mandate goes away gives health care providers time to adjust and establish any policies they believe are needed to keep patients and employees safe.

The announcement comes days after the third anniversary of the first detected case of COVID-19 in Oregon, which occurred Feb. 28, 2020.

This story may be updated.

