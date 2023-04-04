© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Over-the-counter Narcan could soon be used on the front lines of Lane County's opioid epidemic

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM PDT
A package of Narcan nasal spray.
NEXTdistro
/
Unsplash
A Narcan nasal spray kit.

A recent decision by the FDA to approve over-the-counter Narcan may hit close to home for some residents of Lane County, which has one of the highest rates of opioid overdoses of any county in Oregon.

Narcan is a nasal spray containing naloxone, a medication that rapidly reduces the effects of opioid overdose. Before now, a prescription was needed to access the potentially life-saving drug.

Brooks McLain is the spokesperson for Eugene’s HIV Alliance, which procures Narcan through contracts with state or federal agencies and trains the public how to use it. Last year, the group says it reversed over 1,100 overdoses in the community by utilizing education and harm reduction tactics.

“Our approach is really grounded in reducing as much harm as possible," McLain said. "And what we’ve found is that when folks have access to Narcan, then they’re more likely to start thinking about their health.”

The timeline regarding price and availability of OTC Narcan will be determined by the manufacturer and the FDA. Nalaxone training is available online through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tags
Health & Medicine HIV Alliance EugeneNarcannaxoloneOpiod Crisis
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content