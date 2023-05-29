© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Regional branch of Planned Parenthood reports seeing women from all over U.S. after major SCOTUS ruling

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 29, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT
Outside of reproductive health clinic.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Exterior of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, in Eugene.

It’s been almost a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The decision turned regulation of abortion over to the states.

In Oregon – which codified abortion access in state law six years ago – a Planned Parenthood administrator says it’s been a disruptive time since.

Amy Handler is the interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, which is based in Eugene. She said her organization has seen lots of traffic from states that have enacted their own abortion bans since last year.

“We’ve seen patients from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin," she said. "And we’ve seen overflow patients from California, Portland, and Washington.”

Handler said while it’s been taxing on Planned Parenthood staff, it doesn’t compare to what people seeking abortion services are going through just to make it to Oregon.

Anti-abortion advocates consider the end of Roe v. Wade a major victory, saying it protects the lives of the unborn.

planned parenthood Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon roe vs wade abortion anti-abortion U.S. Supreme Court Amy Handler
