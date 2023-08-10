Northwest blood banks seek donations amidst national shortfall

The American Red Cross is urging people to give blood or platelets this month. That’s because of a regional and national shortage of donated blood.

Summer is often a slower time for blood donations. Eric Rothenberg, a volunteer with the American Red Cross in Bend, explained why.

“Typically, in the summer months, people on vacation, you know kids home from school. People not at work for maybe fewer drives happening at their workplace,” said Rothenberg. “So, generally in the summer months, the number of donations goes down. But we don’t really have a sense for why it’s maybe a little worse this year.”

The Red Cross recently changed its rules that limited who can donate blood after the FDA issued new guidelines. Men who are in monogamous sexual relationships with other men are eligible to donate if they meet other screening criteria.

For nearly 40 years, men who have sex with other men have been barred from donating blood because of the FDA guidelines.

Or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All who come to give throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie .

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31:

August 16

VFW #1324 Oregon City, 104 S Tumwater Dr., Oregon City, OR, 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM

OHSU Rood Family Pavilion, 3410 S Bond Avenue, Portland, OR, 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond St., Suite 110, Bend, OR, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

The Terrace, 1200 Mira Mar, Medford, OR, 8:30 AM - 02:00 PM

August 18

State & County Offices, 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend, OR, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Dr., Suite 102, Medford, OR, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

August 19

West Linn Lutheran Church, 20390 Willamette Drive, West Linn, OR, 8:00 AM - 1:30 PM

AC Hotel by Marriott Beaverton, 15705 NW Blueridge Dr., Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

August 21

Beaverton Hoop YMCA, 9685 SW Harvest Court, Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Avenue, Portland, OR, 1:30 PM -7:30 PM

August 24

Mt Park Clubhouse, 2 Mt Jefferson Terrace, Lake Oswego, OR, 10:00 AM - 03:00 PM

Lloyd Center Mall, 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR, 12:00 PM - 05:30 PM

Cascade Park Community Library, 600 NE 136th Ave., Vancouver, WA, 10:00AM - 3:00

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Dr., Suite 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

August 25

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 7:30 AM - 1:30 PM

*Visit www.redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

