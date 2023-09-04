© 2023 KLCC

Health & Medicine

Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene receives 35 abandoned cats

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published September 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM PDT
Blackberry_One of 35 cats from a neglect case, currently in care at Greenhill Humane Society available for adoption
Greenhill Humane Society
Blackberry_One of 35 cats from a neglect case, currently in care at Greenhill Humane Society available for adoption

Nearly three dozen cats were found abandoned in a Eugene apartment recently. Greenhill Humane Society has received them and is seeking homes for some of the felines.

Greenhill’s Director of Operations Sasha Elliott says fifteen cats are available for adoption. The cats do have health issues, including ringworm, which Elliott said is treatable and temporary.

“Initially they’ve been pretty timid but many of them have warmed up to our team,” Elliott said. “And they’re really sweet and quite affectionate. And we think that adoptive families will be rewarded by taking in a new, wonderful companion animal."

A cat looking intently into the camera. The cat is sort of white.
Greenhill Humane Society
Eyela, one of 35 cats from a neglect case, is currently in care at Greenhill Humane Society and available for adoption.

The cats are between 1 ½ and 2 years in age and more will likely be up for adoption in the coming days.

Elliot says the shelter is rather full as it is kitten season.

Greenhill has been busy with providing shelter for animals affected by the recent wildfires. They also helped with cooling centers during the recent heat waves.

“It’s quite a busy time of year for us but we are happy to be the safety net for companion animals in Lane County that need help,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KLCC.

Greenhill Humane Society cats
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
