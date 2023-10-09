© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Siletz tribes win funding for sexual assault survivors

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published October 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM PDT
TIP volunteers are ready 24/7 to offer a warm hand to fellow residents suffering immediately after a traumatic event.
Alvin Mahmudov
/
Unsplash
The Siletz CARE Program offers financial support, counseling and indigenous cultural resources to victims of stalking, abuse, sexual assault and more.

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have won nearly a million dollars to support sexual assault and abuse survivors.

The new funding comes from the U.S Department of Justice. The Siletz tribe will use the money to relocate fleeing survivors, pay legal fees and provide trauma counseling. Additionally, a portion of the money will be put towards education and outreach programs in local schools.

“Lincoln County services are pretty small,” said Rachelle Endres, who works with the Siletz CARE Program. “So as a tribe, we really try to cover the things that aren’t available here.”

Endres said the CARE Program often supports sex trafficking victims. It also provides indigenous cultural resources to help clients in the healing process.

These services are available to Siletz tribal members everywhere, and to other local tribes in select cases, depending on funding availability.

Additionally, two other tribal groups in Oregon have also secured federal grants. The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon won $750,000, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation received nearly $600,000.

In a press release, Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden celebrated the announcement.

“We must do all we can as a nation to prevent domestic violence and assault, and support survivors of these heinous crimes,” said Merkley. “This funding from DOJ will allow Tribal communities across Oregon to provide critical services and pursue justice for survivors.”

Endres said the Siletz tribes are still seeking additional funding for social services, as Lincoln County is still lacking adequate shelter space for victims. They can apply for this specific federal funding again after two years.

Tags
Health & Medicine Sexual Assaultdomestic violencecounselingConfederated Tribes of Grand RondeConfederated Tribes of Siletz IndiansConfederated Tribes of the Umatilla
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk