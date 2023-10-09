Siletz tribes win funding for sexual assault survivors

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have won nearly a million dollars to support sexual assault and abuse survivors.

The new funding comes from the U.S Department of Justice. The Siletz tribe will use the money to relocate fleeing survivors, pay legal fees and provide trauma counseling. Additionally, a portion of the money will be put towards education and outreach programs in local schools.

“Lincoln County services are pretty small,” said Rachelle Endres, who works with the Siletz CARE Program. “So as a tribe, we really try to cover the things that aren’t available here.”

Endres said the CARE Program often supports sex trafficking victims. It also provides indigenous cultural resources to help clients in the healing process.

These services are available to Siletz tribal members everywhere, and to other local tribes in select cases, depending on funding availability.

Additionally, two other tribal groups in Oregon have also secured federal grants. The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon won $750,000, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation received nearly $600,000.

In a press release, Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden celebrated the announcement.

“We must do all we can as a nation to prevent domestic violence and assault, and support survivors of these heinous crimes,” said Merkley. “This funding from DOJ will allow Tribal communities across Oregon to provide critical services and pursue justice for survivors.”

Endres said the Siletz tribes are still seeking additional funding for social services, as Lincoln County is still lacking adequate shelter space for victims. They can apply for this specific federal funding again after two years.