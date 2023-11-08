© 2023 KLCC

PeaceHealth announces additional closure dates in Eugene

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM PST
A hospital building with a sign in front that says "PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District"
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
PeaceHealth has announced closure dates for the University District hospital in Eugene, seen in this August 2023 photo.

PeaceHealth says the inpatient rehabilitation unit at the University District hospital will relocate to RiverBend in Springfield on Dec. 15.

The transition will mark the official end of services at the main "hospital tower" at University District, which is Eugene’s only hospital. The healthcare organization announced in August that it would phase out services at the facility, but until recently, had not announced specific closure dates.

PeaceHealth previously announced that the University District emergency room would close on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m.

Services in outlying buildings at the Eugene location, including the inpatient behavioral health unit, will remain available.

Community leaders, as well as Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, have urged PeaceHealth to reconsider or delay the closure of the hospital. While there are two hospitals just several miles away in Springfield, including PeaceHealth's RiverBend facility, officials in Eugene say the loss of a close-in emergency room could be potentially dangerous in emergency situations, or in the event of a major earthquake that damages or destroys bridges that cross the Willamette River.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
