PeaceHealth announces additional closure dates in Eugene

PeaceHealth says the inpatient rehabilitation unit at the University District hospital will relocate to RiverBend in Springfield on Dec. 15.

The transition will mark the official end of services at the main "hospital tower" at University District, which is Eugene’s only hospital. The healthcare organization announced in August that it would phase out services at the facility, but until recently, had not announced specific closure dates.

PeaceHealth previously announced that the University District emergency room would close on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m.

Services in outlying buildings at the Eugene location, including the inpatient behavioral health unit, will remain available.

Community leaders, as well as Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, have urged PeaceHealth to reconsider or delay the closure of the hospital. While there are two hospitals just several miles away in Springfield, including PeaceHealth's RiverBend facility, officials in Eugene say the loss of a close-in emergency room could be potentially dangerous in emergency situations, or in the event of a major earthquake that damages or destroys bridges that cross the Willamette River.

