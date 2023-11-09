With mpox cases rising, Oregon health officials urge those at risk to get vaccine

In recent months, Oregon has seen an uptick in cases of mpox, the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox. This has prompted an urgent call for anyone at risk to get the free vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority never declared an end to the 2022 mpox outbreak---primarily over concerns about increases like the ones being seen now. There have been 17 cases reported since late July.

Mpox spreads through close, intimate or sexual contact with someone with symptomatic rashes or lesions.

State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger has followed the trajectory of the mpox spread in Oregon. He said mpox never stopped completely.

"The numbers are still small," said Sidelinger. "But we wanted to take this time to remind people who are engaged in behaviors that could put them at risk for mpox to consider getting vaccinated if they haven’t already, because that will protect them."

Sidelinger said the 2-dose JYNNEOS vaccine is highly effective against mpox. It is free and available through a health care provider or by calling 2-1-1 for a vaccine locator.

OHA has issued a statewide advisory to health care providers to be on the lookout for mpox symptoms, regardless of the patient’s risk.

For more information about mpox in Oregon, visit OHA’s mpox websiteor the CDC’s mpox page, https://mpoxvaxmap.org/. Vaccination clinics can also be searched by ZIP code with the mpox vaccine locator tool.

