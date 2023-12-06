© 2023 KLCC

Some Oregon schools will be provided with opioid reversal kits

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST
A Narcan nasal spray kit.
NEXTdistro
/
Unsplash
A Narcan nasal spray kit. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone.

The Oregon Health Authority is offering free opioid reversal kits to schools across the state.

Oregon schools are eligible to request the kits if they serve students seventh grade or higher. OHA spokesperson Tim Heider says the kits include the overdose reversal drug naloxone.

“With the saturation of fentanyl in our communities, really getting naloxone to as many organizations as we possibly can, is going to help lower the number and impacts of overdoses,” Heider said.

Heider says since the program started last month, more than 500 Oregon schools, colleges, and universities have requested the kits. The program is open to all public, private, charter schools, colleges and universities, or tribal communities in Oregon.

They’re provided through the Save Lives Oregon Initiative’s Harm Reduction Clearinghouse Project which is funded by the state’s settlement with opioid manufacturers.

The project has distributed more than 335,000 doses of naloxone to agencies who distribute the drug to people at risk of opioid overdose since 2022, according to OHA estimates.
opioid overdoseOregon Health AuthorityNaloxone
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
