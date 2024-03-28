© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OHA launches statewide abortion access and information website

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:33 PM PDT
Abortion Access in Oregon website screenshot.
Oregon Health Authority
A screen shot of front page of the Abortion Access in Oregon website which went live March 26, 2024.

The Oregon Health Authority has launched a website where residents and non-residents can get fact-based information about abortion services and individual rights.

Woman holds a sign which reads "Bans off our bodies."
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
A woman holds a sign in Eugene, June 24, 2022, during a protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The website is called Abortion Access in Oregon. It comes amidst continued dialogue about abortion rights and legislative moves to ban the procedure in states across the nation.

“We want to make it very clear that abortion remains safe and legal within Oregon," said OHA’s Interim Public Health Director Cara Biddlecom. "So that anybody within our state who’s seeking services or chooses to come to Oregon can understand where services are available and what their rights are.”

The website includes a section on “Paying for an Abortion.” It explains how the Oregon Health Plan covers abortions for residents up to a certain income level, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status. Also featured on the site designed by OHA’s Reproductive Health Program is the section “Abortion Access Plan,” which describes OHA’s program to cover service costs for people whose religious employers provide insurance that does not cover abortion.

Oregon has some of the strongest protections for abortion in the country. Biddlecom points to coverage for abortion services without cost-sharing that is built into the state’s legislative framework. Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act “requires Oregon private health insurance plans to cover abortions with no out-of-pocket costs," she said. "Also, it covers abortion services for individuals who would otherwise be eligible for medical assistance if not for their immigration status.”
Tags
Health & Medicine Oregon Health Authorityabortion
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Related Content