Willamette Valley grass pollen season is in full swing

It’s grass pollen season in the Willamette Valley. For many residents that means itchy eyes, congestion, sneezing, and other allergy symptoms.

Kraig Jacobson with Oregon Allergy Associates in Eugene does the pollen countat their reporting station. He said they’re part of the National Allergy Bureau and the only certified allergen reporting station in the state.

Jacobson said grass pollen season usually starts right around Memorial Day in the Eugene area. It usually lasts four to six weeks weeks.

Earlier this week, the grass pollen count went up to 410 pollen particles per cubic meter of air in Eugene– anything above 200 is rated “very high”.

Jacobson said cultivated grass fields add the most to the count.

He said early in the season, the grass pollen is large. “When we have light misty rains, that pollen can fragment into small pieces” he said. “So, one pollen becomes 10,000 pieces that can go deeper in the airwaves and cause more asthma.”

Sometimes people are confused when pollen count goes down but symptoms worsen.

What can you do?

Avoidance.

Jacobson recommends remaining indoors when pollen count is high. Air-conditioning removes about 80% of pollen. Another option is to get out of the valley and go to the coast or the mountains.

He said don’t drive with windows down or ride a bicycle during pollen season.

“If you are outside when it’s high, you can get it on your clothes and in your hair," he said. "So, taking a shower when you come inside can help."

Medication

Jacobson said many effective medications are available over the counter. That includes nasal sprays, eye drops and antihistamine tablets.

There are also asthma treatments available by prescription. Some people get allergy shots.

Jacobson said 20% of the population has true allergies to grass pollen.

How long will it last?

Jacobson said the season usually goes about four to six weeks. But that can depend on the weather. The current forecast indicates some rain around the weekend and then a warming trend next week. Hotter days can clear out the pollen and shorten the season.

Olympic Track and Field Trials

Eugene just wrapped up the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. But, still to come next weekend is the NCAA Track & Field Championships June 5-8. Then, Hayward Field will host the Olympic Track and Field Trials June 21-30th. Those events may be impacted by allergy season.

“Those are always a concern that grass pollen can affect their performance,” said Jacobson. “We try to do the best we can within guidelines so there’s no problems with prohibited medications for the athletes.”

