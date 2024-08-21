Oregon health officials suggest precautions as COVID-19 infections remain high

Oregonians may need to take a few more COVID-19 protections this fall, as the rate of infection in the region continues to rise.

On Tuesday the Oregon Health Authority urged caution, as COVID infection rates have ticked up since late May and remain elevated.

State agency data shows from July 27 to Aug. 10, around 16% of people who took a COVID test logged by the state tested positive for an infection. Last year at that time, positive infections were around 11%, though they did peak in September at around 15%.

The amount of testing in Oregon has declined significantly since the height of the pandemic. For example, in 2021, Oregonians were recording tens of thousands of tests per week. In the latest data since April 2024, Oregonians are logging roughly between 1,000 and 3,000 tests per week.

To address the uptick in infections, state health officials are encouraging Oregonians to follow standard COVID mitigation actions. Those include being up-to-date on vaccinations to reduce the severity of illness, wearing a mask in places where people gather, frequent hand-washing and staying home if you’re sick.