Heads up, Oregon parents! School, daycare immunization deadline approaches

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:16 PM PST
Mom with child and doctor.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Childhood immunizations are available through private health care providers, some pharmacies and at local health departments, where no one can be turned away for inability to pay.

The deadline to update children’s vaccination records is coming up soon. When it comes to immunizing school-aged kids against preventable diseases, Oregon means business.

Under state law, all children in certified childcare facilities as well as those in public, private, and pre-schools must submit proof they're up to date with immunizations—or have exemptions.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, any child with missing immunization records after the Feb. 19 deadline will be sent home. Last year, nearly 4,500 students were barred from Oregon schools until vaccination records, or an approved exemption, were provided.

Childhood vaccinations for highly contagious diseases including polio, measles and pertussis are required. Health officials insist vaccines are the best defense against these diseases and keep kids and school communities safe. As the childhood immunization rate declines, so does health. In 2024, the Oregon Health Authority reported the highest number of whooping cough cases in the state since 1950.

Parents and caregivers seeking immunizations for their kids may call 211 or visit 211info.org. The Oregon Immunization Program encourages families to contact their neighborhood pharmacy for more details. Additional information on school immunizations can be found at the Immunization Program website. OHA’s website also features local school vaccination data and an OIP Tableau School Immunization Dashboard.

Childhood vaccination graph
Oregon Health Authority
Oregon's 2025-26 school year childhood vaccination requirements must be met by Feb. 19, 2025.
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
