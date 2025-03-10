© 2025 KLCC

Eugene University District Hospital Campus for sale

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published March 10, 2025 at 2:57 PM PDT
Hospital executives say PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District generates net operating losses of $22–24M annually or approximately $2M monthly.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
PeaceHealth say it plans to sell the University District campus. It closed its emergency room there in December 2023.

PeaceHealth has announced it plans to sell its University District Hospital campus in Eugene.

The decision comes more than a year after PeaceHealth closed Eugene’s emergency room at University District. Since then it’s focused on expanding its RiverBend campus in Springfield where it hopes to build 196 beds over the next three years.

In a news release announcing its plans for the sale, PeaceHealth said current operations, other businesses that have been renting space and its own clinics, won’t be disrupted in the short term.

PeaceHealth said the remaining University District services, urgent care, a behavioral health facility and other clinics, will lease space from the building's new owner when the campus sells.

“PeaceHealth understands the importance and potential of this piece of property in the core of Eugene, and we are excited to see what the future holds for its development,” PeaceHealth Oregon Chief Hospital Executive Dr. Jim McGovern said in the news release.

According to county tax records - the property is worth more than $43 million.

PeaceHealth’s remaining local emergency room, Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend has been under considerable strain over the last few months due to a continued surge of patients seeking care there.

Leaders have said they believe efforts to hire more medical staff, and expand the number of beds should help alleviate the strain on the system.
Health & Medicine healthcareUniversity DistrictPeacehealth
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White
