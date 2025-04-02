Reduced cannabis tax revenue forces more funding cuts to Oregon's addiction services

A key provision of voter-approved Measure 110 expands access to drug treatment services and pays for it with Oregon’s cannabis tax revenue. A steady decline in tax proceeds from marijuana sales has led to more funding cuts for recovery service providers.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority’s Oversight and Accountability Council, or OAC, voted to withdraw all Measure 110 grant funding and recalculate award amounts.

“Oregon’s Central Budget Office issued a new Drug Treatment and Recovery Fund March forecast, reducing the available funds from $427 million to $391 million,” OHA spokesperson Kimberly Lippert told KLCC.

The OAC went back to the drawing board to decide how to adjust for the $36 million shortfall. Lippert said each grant was reconsidered and some were adjusted. The final recalculations included a 5% funding cut to every grantee, in every county.

In Lane County, for example, the OAC considered equity and continuity when revising grant awards. The following six Behavioral Health Resource Network, or BHRN, organizations had their initial Measure 110 grant awards increased, before the 5% across-the-board budget cuts were made: Center for Family Development, Centro Latino Americano, Looking Glass Community Services, Restored Connections Peer Center, Transponder and White Bird Clinic.

