Lane County says its federally qualified Community Health Centers are in good shape, financially

Lane County officials predict that its federally qualified health centers will be financially safe this fiscal year. As Congress discusses tax cuts, there is a lot of uncertainty over what is on the chopping block. However, even without a solidified federal or state budget, Lane County health officials say they are prepared for whatever cuts are thrown their way.

In a Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday, officials with the county’s Health and Human Services department explained that with the opening of two new health centers, West 11th and South Lane, they are seeing more patients than ever. They predict reimbursements from an increased patient load, combined with state and grant dollars, will create enough money to keep the centers running.

Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Health and Human Services, explained that the influx of new patients has helped with planning for the future.

“We just opened two clinics last year to start to really invest in some contingency planning, by directing some of those funds into pots of money that, in a worst case scenario, we can draw upon,” said Davis.

According to the department, the West 11th Rapid Access Clinic in West Eugene served more than 2,000 patients between January and March of this year. The South Lane Clinic in Cottage Grove has had more than 1,200 patient visits during the same time period.

Davis added that the flow of money within the organization helps keep it afloat during uncertain times.

“By opening that, we increase the access to services in that area, wherever that area might be, but also we increase the overall amount of reimbursement coming into the organization,” said Davis. “We can spread some of that money around to be able to increase the sustainability organization as a whole.”

The department predicts that they will continue seeing around 100 new patients each week.