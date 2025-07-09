Health advisory lifted for Nye Beach in Newport

The Oregon Health Authority says the public can return to Nye Beach in Newport. The beach has been under a health advisory for a little over a week after higher than normal levels of fecal bacteria was discovered in the water there.

The contamination could have been caused by a storm, failed septic system, sewer overflow or animal waste.

In a news release Wednesday, OHA officials said a recent test showed normal bacteria levels, though people should still avoid standing pools of water because they’re more likely to have contamination than regular ocean water.

