Federal dollars will help expand services at Lane County’s dental clinic in Cottage Grove

Federal money will allow Lane County to grow its oral health program at Cottage Grove’s South Lane Clinic to a full dental practice.

Money from two rounds of the Rural Health Transformation Program will allow Community Health Programs of Lane County to hire a Dental Director who will expand operations.

The clinic, which mostly serves people on Medicaid, will use the money as reserves to pay for the new position in its early years until it has established a practice that can sustain via Medicaid reimbursement.

The dental director will first handle administrative work that will allow the expansion of the practice.

"And then, after they get that up and running, they’ll still do some administrative work but the lion’s share of the work will be shifted towards actually being a dentist themself," said Lane County Health and Human Services spokesperson Jason Davis.

Davis said the county is already in the interviewing process for the position.

“We’re looking for an opening of late spring early next year,” he said. “So folks down in Cottage Grove can expect full dental services from the South Lane Clinic very soon.”

The money comes from the $394.6 million the Oregon Health Authority received from the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

Lane County is scheduled to receive more than $700,000 between the two years of awards. The $311,981 it received in the first RHTP award is a definitive amount, but the money it was recently allocated could still change, according to an OHA spokesperson.

The amount won’t be finalized until after OHA and Lane County complete budget negotiations.