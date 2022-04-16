© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Housing & Homelessness

Eugene residents invited to weigh in on city’s middle housing amendments

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 16, 2022 at 11:08 PM PDT
middlehousing2.jpg

Eugene is working to finalize its housing code amendments to implement House Bill 2001.

The legislation, passed in 2019, is meant to increase the supply and affordability of housing across the state.

Terri Harding is principal planner with the City of Eugene. She said the city’s Middle Housing code amendments would allow duplexes and row-houses in all neighborhoods.

“Those kinds of housing units tend to be smaller,” she said. “And the code that’s recommended by the Planning Commission also takes some additional steps to try to encourage housing that’s smaller, lower cost, and climate responsive, in that it incentivizes if it’s located near transit lines.”

The proposed amendments also allow a property owner to add an additional attached -or detached- dwelling to their lot. Harding said the city has made the amendments after engaging in ten months of public engagement.

“I’d say the main items on the table are how best to encourage smaller, middle housing that is likely to be more affordable,” she said. “It is definitely a big concern in the city that we’ve heard from everyone that’s weighed in on this topic.”

The City Council is holding a public hearing on the Middle Housing Code Amendments tomorrow / tonight at 7:30 on Zoom.

Meeting materials will be posted when available. Links to recording and materials form past meetings are available on the Middle Housing Public Engagement webpage.

Public Hearing - City of Eugene City Council-April 18, 2022, 7:30pm (meeting materials, watch live -- password is council9)

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
Rachael McDonald