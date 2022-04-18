A permanent supported housing project near downtown Eugene is nearing completion

A new housing development near downtown Eugene is nearing completion. “The Nel” will be for people who are currently homeless.

The three-story building at 11th and Charnelton will provide permanent, supported housing for people currently experiencing homelessness. Jacob Fox is Executive Director of Homes for Good:

“And 45 of those people, this summer, will get to move into The Nel and have a roof over their head, a kitchen, bathroom, shower, beautiful community space,” he said.

Fox explained the idea is to give people a place to live and then help them address the circumstances that led them to homelessness.

“Permanent supportive housing is critical,” he said. “And, when you provide someone a home it’s an immediate stabilizing factor in their lives and it allows them to address other challenges they may face, whether it’s addiction, physical health issues, mental health issues, employment, access to employment.”

The Nel is part of a larger endeavor by Homes for Good, Lane County, and the City of Eugene. The goal is to provide 300 permanent supportive housing units to help address homelessness in our community.

Homes For Good has developed two other permanent supportive housing projects in Eugene– The Commons on MLK and The Keystone which is for families with children.

