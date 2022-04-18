© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

A permanent supported housing project near downtown Eugene is nearing completion

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM PDT
TheNel.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Nel at 11th & Charnelton near downtown Eugene is expected to be move-in ready this summer.

A new housing development near downtown Eugene is nearing completion. “The Nel” will be for people who are currently homeless.

The three-story building at 11th and Charnelton will provide permanent, supported housing for people currently experiencing homelessness. Jacob Fox is Executive Director of Homes for Good:

“And 45 of those people, this summer, will get to move into The Nel and have a roof over their head, a kitchen, bathroom, shower, beautiful community space,” he said.

Fox explained the idea is to give people a place to live and then help them address the circumstances that led them to homelessness.

“Permanent supportive housing is critical,” he said. “And, when you provide someone a home it’s an immediate stabilizing factor in their lives and it allows them to address other challenges they may face, whether it’s addiction, physical health issues, mental health issues, employment, access to employment.”

The Nel is part of a larger endeavor by Homes for Good, Lane County, and the City of Eugene. The goal is to provide 300 permanent supportive housing units to help address homelessness in our community.

Homes For Good has developed two other permanent supportive housing projects in Eugene– The Commons on MLK and The Keystone which is for families with children.

Copyright 2022 KLCC

Housing & Homelessness
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald