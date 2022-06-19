Eugene updates renter protections in a very tight market

Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections .

Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.

Genevieve Middleton, the city’s Grants Manager, said costs add up, especially for low-income renters seeking housing.

“It can become very difficult for tenants to have the opportunity to find a unit,” she said. “I’ve heard stories of people applying to 8 to 10 units before finding one where their application is accepted.”

Other proposals include support services, documentation of the unit at move-in and move-out, and rental history provided by request. The goal is to support renters and property owners.

The public hearing is Tuesday, June 21st at 5:30 p.m.

