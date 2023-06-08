Eugene approves funding for new affordable housing projects

The Eugene City Council recently approved $1.2 million for projects meant to increase the supply of affordable housing.

Laura Hammond is a housing tools analyst with the city. She said the goal is to serve people who find it difficult to find housing in an especially challenging market.

“It includes small homes that first time homebuyers can buy,” Hammond said. “It’s going to include the conversion of a hotel into permanent supportive housing for people exiting homelessness, and it’s also going to include a new mixed-use building that would create a permanent living situation for people with conviction histories.”

Hammond said four houses for first-time homebuyers planned by Cultivate Inc. takes advantage of new middle housing codes enacted by the state. She said it’s in a residential neighborhood in West Eugene near shopping and bus lines.

“It could have happened just on its own, but by adding the affordable housing trust fund, those four new homes are actually going to be affordable to first-time homebuyers,” Hammond said. “Something that we know is pretty challenging now in Eugene.”

Hammond said one of the homes in that project will be fully accessible under the American With Disabilities Act. The Affordable Housing Trust Fund was established in 2019 and is funded by a .5% excise tax on new construction in Eugene.

More details on the projects: (from the City of Eugene website)