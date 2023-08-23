© 2023 KLCC

Housing & Homelessness

Affordable housing organization in Corvallis prepares to launch 46-unit development

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT
Andrea Myhre, exec. dir of Corvallis Housing First, in May 2023.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Andrea Myhre, exec. dir of Corvallis Housing First, in May 2023.

A new development that’ll provide 46 living units for Corvallis’ unhoused population is underway.

Homeless advocates say point-in-time counts indicate 150-250 people are in the Corvallis area, though that number’s believed to be higher. And at least 40% of homeless people need supportive services.

Andrea Myhre is executive director of Corvallis Housing First. It’s just received $9.2 million in capital support from Oregon Housing and Community Services. She said this will help get the housing project, Third Street Commons, on track to open by the end of next year or early 2026.

“Our clients are really in need of housing that’s designed for their needs,” explained Myhre. “Many struggle with physical disabilities, trauma. The development we’re planning has accommodations for all of those things.”

Myrhe said Corvallis has Oregon’s highest rent burden, owing to the rent rates and low availability of units in the university town.

