Egan warming center prepares to provide overnight shelter for unhoused in Eugene/ Springfield

The Egan Warming Center did not open last weekend when temperatures in Eugene dropped below freezing. But, it is planning to be ready for the next cold spell.

Tim Black is winter strategies coordinator with St. Vincent de Paul in Eugene. He said they weren’t quite ready when it got so cold. They are holding volunteer trainings this month.

He encouraged people to volunteer if they can.

“A lot of what our volunteers do is just be that friendly, quiet smile who’s not there to do anything other than to welcome you,” Black said. “We’re not there to get people into counseling or to get treatment for substance abuse or whatever. We’re just there to give them what they need for that one night.”

Black said Egan is the only low barrier shelter in Eugene and Springfield. And the only goal is to keep unhoused people warm, safe and alive.

“For just that one night, when they’re at Egan, we say yes,” Black said. “‘You’re welcome here. We’re so glad you’re here. Come on in. Have dinner. Have seconds. Have thirds.’ And there’s something about a whole room full of folks snoring at night that is so nice because, you know they don’t feel safe enough to do that most other nights.”

The Egan Warming Center will be open on nights when it gets below 30 degrees.

This year, the Egan Warming Center will be at the Memorial building in downtown Springfield, Trinity United Methodist Church on River Road and the Episcopal Church of the resurrection in the South Hills of Eugene. Volunteers provide shuttles from First Christian Church in downtown Eugene to the Egan locations since they don’t have a downtown Eugene location this year.

Black said the youth site is at First United Methodist Church in Eugene.

In some cases, they may be able to open the space at the Lane Events Center.

The locations and active dates are updated on the Egan Warming Center website. They also post them at the libraries and get information to CAHOOTS and other organizations that serve the unhoused.

Black said he’s grateful to live in a “community that cares about our unhoused neighbors and tries different things to help them,”

“Egan is our one and only low barrier shelter where everyone is welcome,” Black said. “I wish we had a place that was open every night of the year.”

Egan Warming Center volunteer trainings are Wednesday, Nov. 1; Thursday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 14; and Thursday, Nov. 30. Trainings are on Zoom from 7pm-9pm.

