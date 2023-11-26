Eugene nonprofit temporarily waves fees for its affordable housing

St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County is waiving application fees for its affordable housing properties through the end of the year.

The goal is to make it more accessible for people who are on the waitlist for housing through the nonprofit.

Ben Abbe is Property Management Director for St. Vincent de Paul. He said they manage a variety of different housing projects, including "manufactured dwelling communities that provide RV rental spaces for people that have RVs and multi-family housing complex single homes, and we also oversee and manage a variety of accessible 55 and older, 62 and older, communities across Lane County and the Salem region.”

Getting on a waitlist is always free. Abbe said there are many different waitlist options at the St Vincent de Paul website. He said the time on waitlists can vary, depending on the housing available.

Abbe said he hopes the waiver of the application fee will provide some relief for people in search of a home for the holidays.

