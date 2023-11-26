© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene nonprofit temporarily waves fees for its affordable housing

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM PST
Iris Place is one of the affordable housing projects St. Vincent de Paul manages in Eugene.
St. Vincent de Paul
Iris Place is one of the affordable housing projects St. Vincent de Paul manages in Eugene.

St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County is waiving application fees for its affordable housing properties through the end of the year.

The goal is to make it more accessible for people who are on the waitlist for housing through the nonprofit.

Ben Abbe is Property Management Director for St. Vincent de Paul. He said they manage a variety of different housing projects, including "manufactured dwelling communities that provide RV rental spaces for people that have RVs and multi-family housing complex single homes, and we also oversee and manage a variety of accessible 55 and older, 62 and older, communities across Lane County and the Salem region.”

Getting on a waitlist is always free. Abbe said there are many different waitlist options at the St Vincent de Paul website. He said the time on waitlists can vary, depending on the housing available.

Abbe said he hopes the waiver of the application fee will provide some relief for people in search of a home for the holidays.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness St Vincent de Paul
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald