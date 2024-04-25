Canyonville building residents face uncertainty as water bill deadline looms

People who live at the Forest Glen Retirement Community in Canyonville have until May 1 to pay their long overdue water bill. It’s one of the many challenges that residents of the Douglas County facility are facing.

Forest Glen’s owner hasn’t evicted its residents, but the company that was managing the building, Harmony Active Living, left in February.

Star Netherton, assistant manager, told KLCC there are about 40 residents and about a half dozen staff, including herself, still living there. Netherton said they’re trying to raise the money to pay the $50,000 water bill and keep the place going as a residential community.

“And I've come to very much care about the residents that we have,” she said. “And the reason why I've stayed is because of these people. I wanna make sure that these people stay safe.”

Netherton said she hasn’t gotten a paycheck since February. The residents are relying on food donations from Canyonville community members.

Canyonville mayor Christine Morgan said the community came together to help—bringing food and other supplies to residents. She said now it seems like it's time for them to find other more certain housing, but she says others are urging them to stay put.

”Our concern and our citizens' concern are for these people that we feel have been duped into staying,” Morgan said. “And so, the reason we gave them that 45 days to move out, that would give them time to find a spot.”

Morgan said agencies, including the VA, DHS, and others, have tried to help residents find other living situations. She said the water bill grew to nearly $50,000 because it actually hasn’t been paid since last September.

It’s possible the owner of the building, Terry Emmert, will step in and pay the bill. Calls to Emmert have not been returned.

