Eugene plans to develop Crow Road to help fill housing needs

A rural area just west of Eugene will get infrastructure improvements thanks to state funds. The City of Eugene wants to encourage development on Crow Road to help fill the housing gap.

The area on the edge of city limits is part of Eugene’s urban growth boundary. The legislature allocated 6 million dollars for wastewater and stormwater infrastructure on Crow Road. Lindsay Selser, with the city of Eugene, says additional housing is a critical need in the community.

City of Eugene

“It's kind of just getting that what is right now, largely undeveloped, up to our city standards, ready for housing, ready for jobs, ready for that commercial industrial area for jobs and then the residentially zoned area for more housing,” she said.

Selser said more than 1,260 new housing units could be built in the area. The project includes plans for single and multi-use housing, duplexes, triplexes and townhouses as well as commercial development.

“So this land is planned for within our urban growth boundary already,” she said. “And so that has all been taken into account when our community went through the Envision Eugene process and landed on where our urban growth boundary needs to be for our projected growth."

The city says the infrastructure improvements should be in place within the next two years.

The project is funded with $6 million from the recent legislative session and $2.2 million from the city.

The city says, according to a recent study, Eugene leads the state in households burdened by rent.

The project is part of Eugene’s Housing Implementation Pipeline, an effort to stabilize the cost of housing and mitigate impacts of homelessness. The city says it will also help with their goal to increase wages and create more jobs in the community.

