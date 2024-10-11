© 2024 KLCC

St. Vinnies expands its overnight shelter to Dawn to Dawn

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published October 11, 2024 at 5:17 PM PDT
The St. Vincent de Paul Dawn to Dawn shelter is on Highway 99 in Eugene
Joel Gorthy
/
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County
The St. Vincent de Paul Dawn to Dawn shelter is on Highway 99 in Eugene

A program in Eugene that offers shelter beds to people experiencing homelessness has transitioned from a "Dusk to Dawn" service to one that’s open 24/7.

St. Vincent de Paul operates a shelter that provides beds under army surplus tents. It’s now being called "Dawn to Dawn" and has 131 beds for sleeping.

Blaze Kenyon is the director of homeless and shelter services for St. Vincent de Paul. He said having the shelter open all day and night is a big help to people who need it.

“It's a huge, you know, stress off their shoulders,” he said. “They don't have to wake up early in the morning and be shuffled off into the cold, especially as we're going into winter. It’s a huge stability increase and it helps improve morale across the clients and our staff."

Kenyon said they also allow clients to leave their possessions in a safe place if they need to leave for the day.

Meals are provided at the nearby Eugene Service Station, a drop-in day use center run by St. Vinnies. Kenyon said the program is supported by Lane County and grant funding.

St. Vinnie’s Dawn to Dawn shelter is on Highway 99 behind the Dollar General.

The shelters are about a dozen army surplus tents with beds. They include community areas for people to hang out. The tents are heated.

Kenyon says they’re looking to add more options for people who need privacy, and hoping to add more case managers on staff to help transition people to employment and housing.
Housing & Homelessness St. Vincent de PaulDawn to Dawnhomeless shelters
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
