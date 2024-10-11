St. Vinnies expands its overnight shelter to Dawn to Dawn

A program in Eugene that offers shelter beds to people experiencing homelessness has transitioned from a "Dusk to Dawn" service to one that’s open 24/7.

St. Vincent de Paul operates a shelter that provides beds under army surplus tents. It’s now being called "Dawn to Dawn" and has 131 beds for sleeping.

Blaze Kenyon is the director of homeless and shelter services for St. Vincent de Paul. He said having the shelter open all day and night is a big help to people who need it.

“It's a huge, you know, stress off their shoulders,” he said. “They don't have to wake up early in the morning and be shuffled off into the cold, especially as we're going into winter. It’s a huge stability increase and it helps improve morale across the clients and our staff."

Kenyon said they also allow clients to leave their possessions in a safe place if they need to leave for the day.

Meals are provided at the nearby Eugene Service Station, a drop-in day use center run by St. Vinnies. Kenyon said the program is supported by Lane County and grant funding.

St. Vinnie’s Dawn to Dawn shelter is on Highway 99 behind the Dollar General.

The shelters are about a dozen army surplus tents with beds. They include community areas for people to hang out. The tents are heated.

Kenyon says they’re looking to add more options for people who need privacy, and hoping to add more case managers on staff to help transition people to employment and housing.

