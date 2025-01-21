© 2025 KLCC

During a stretch of sub-freezing temperatures, Egan Warming Center seeks volunteers

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 21, 2025 at 1:53 PM PST
The Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Events Center in Eugene is one of the sites that's been open as an Egan Warming Center this week.
Egan Warming Center Facebook page.
With more frigid temperatures in the forecast, Egan Warming Centers in Eugene and Springfield will be open once again on Tuesday. The shelters have been open nightly since Friday.

Long activations can be hard on the volunteers and staff who help to provide the service.

Blaze Kenyon is director of homeless and shelter services at St Vincent de Paul of Lane County, which administers the warming centers. He said they were unable to open one of their sites this week because of a lack of volunteers. Kenyon said it’s a rewarding way to give back to the community.

“Most of the guests are very grateful for the option to have a warm place to stay,” he said. “They're offered food and drinks and that sort of thing through the night, hot chocolate and oatmeal. So, it's rewarding because the experience is generally positive and we're all just there coming together just to help support people that are in need.”

Kenyon said the training process is being streamlined to encourage more people to volunteer.

You can find out more at the Egan Warming Center Facebook page or on the St. Vincent de Paul website.

Egan is also in need of donations of warm blankets and non-perishable food items. Those can be dropped off at St Vinnies donation centers– just say they’re for Egan Warming Center.

Kenyon said the number of people seeking shelter at Egan has been steadily climbing as the activation continues and cold temperatures stick around. He estimates the first night or two there were 200 or so guests. That number has climbed to 300-350 guests.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the South Willamette Valley and much of western Oregon from Tuesday night at 10 p.m. through Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness Egan Warming CentersSt Vincent de Paulcold weather
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald