Human Interest

Corvallis wants to boost MLK’s message at park named in his honor

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
MLK park renderings
City of Corvallis
A rendering of the new entry plaza to MLK Park in Corvallis

A park named for Martin Luther King, Jr. in Corvallis will get a major makeover in the coming years, and one of the goals of the project is to amplify the civil rights leader’s work for social justice.

Corvallis Parks and Recreation Director Meredith Petit said that means the project will include more than just new amenities. It will also include art and signage to highlight King’s message, meant to "educate and inspire people to take action against racial injustices, [and] to be able to create this space where people of all colors, all abilities, all ages feel like they’re welcome and safe and included.”

Corvallis is kicking off a fundraising campaign with an open house at M-L-K Park this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. It comes on the 59th anniversary of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Construction on the park should begin sometime in 2023.

"Pending completion of the design, permit and funding, we think we could be prepared [to start] in about a year from now," said Petit.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
