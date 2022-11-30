For the 70th time, Springfield Christmas Parade ready to roll

For the 70th year in a row, the Springfield Christmas Parade is set to entertain crowds of people this Saturday. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and follows a route from northeast Springfield into the downtown area.

“There’s nothing like going to the parade and having ten, twenty, thirty thousand people alongside there, and you’re just there to enjoy some fun., "said Brenda Hughey, director of the Oregon Riders Society, a non-profit that organizes the annual event. "Life is so stressful, so many things going on, but this is just a couple of hours of pure enjoyment.”

Hughey said the parade is still looking for additional entries. She says small businesses or community organizations are especially welcome to sign up. An application form is available on the Oregon Riders Society homepage.

Organizers call it the "Oldest and Coldest" parade in Oregon. The parade will be held rain or shine. As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast for Saturday in Springfield is for an 80% chance of showers and a high of 44.

