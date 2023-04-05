© 2023 KLCC

Human Interest

A jury room at Lincoln County Courthouse will see a kid-friendly makeover

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT
lucas-alexander-aOQknd9poGQ-unsplash.jpg
Lucas Alexander
/
Unsplash
Arts and crafts will be available in the newly renovated jury room.

The Lincoln County courthouse has received funds to renovate a jury room and turn it into a kid-friendly environment for children involved in foster care cases.

Every Child Oregon Linn Benton and Lincoln provides foster support in the three-county area. The donation from Rogue Ales and Spirits will allow them to offer comfortable seating, toys, books, and other age-appropriate additions to the jury room.

Jen O’Connell-Barker is the Executive Director of Every Child Linn Benton. She said the courthouse’s sterile environment can be scary and upsetting for children like the ones participating in Every Child’s monthly reunification program.

“This was their idea of a way to just make it a really comfortable place for children and families to come be able to let their guard down and work on reunification," she said.

O’Connell-Barker says there is an 85% success rate of children staying with their parents once they were reunified. The jury room will be renovated this June.

Tags
Human Interest Lincoln CountyBenton CountyLinn Countyfoster carekids
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
