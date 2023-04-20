© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
Human Interest

Food assistance program for undocumented immigrants advances

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published April 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT
Access to nutritious ingredients is an important aspect of food security.

Oregon lawmakers are considering a proposal to create a state-funded food assistance program aimed at undocumented immigrants.

Senate Bill 610 would create a program mirroring SNAP benefits, which an estimated 62,000 undocumented immigrants are currently excluded from. The bill also includes residents included in the Compact of Free Association Treaty, who can live, work and travel to the U.S. without a visa but are excluded from federal benefits.

Fatima Jawaid Marty is the campaign manager for the Food for All Oregonians Program. She said an advocacy day for the bill at the state capitol drew more than a hundred advocates from all across the state.

“It was a beautiful day," Jawaid Marty said. "This campaign very much was community led, and it was amazing to have everyone in that room, being able to share what not having food access has meant for them.”

The Oregon Senate’s Human Services Committee approved the measure April 3 on a 4-1 vote. It now heads to the legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee, where it is joining more than a hundred other spending proposals competing for the attention of legislative budget writers.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
