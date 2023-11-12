All-terrain track chair now available at Florence beach

Florence has become the seventh Oregon location where an all-terrain track chair will be available for people with mobility challenges to use at no cost.

The new chair will be stationed at Heceta beach, and can be reserved three days each week, with hopes of expanding use in the spring.

The chair was provided by David’s Chair. The nonprofit was founded in 2017 to help mobility-impaired people roll off the pavement and out into nature.

According to Steve Furst, founder and CEO of David’s Chair, more than fifteen people have already reserved the new chair in Florence.

“It’s just amazing,” Furst said. “It doesn’t get old to see the smiles and see the people just getting out there doing things they never thought they’d be able to do before.”

The nonprofit plans to station a chair in Newport in the next few weeks.