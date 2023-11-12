© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All-terrain track chair now available at Florence beach

KLCC | By Noah Camuso
Published November 12, 2023 at 6:45 AM PST
Person driving an all-terrain track chair on the beach
Lane County Parks
The track chair is built to handle sandy beaches, such as this one in Florence

Florence has become the seventh Oregon location where an all-terrain track chair will be available for people with mobility challenges to use at no cost.

The new chair will be stationed at Heceta beach, and can be reserved three days each week, with hopes of expanding use in the spring.

The chair was provided by David’s Chair. The nonprofit was founded in 2017 to help mobility-impaired people roll off the pavement and out into nature.

According to Steve Furst, founder and CEO of David’s Chair, more than fifteen people have already reserved the new chair in Florence.

“It’s just amazing,” Furst said. “It doesn’t get old to see the smiles and see the people just getting out there doing things they never thought they’d be able to do before.”

The nonprofit plans to station a chair in Newport in the next few weeks.
Tags
Human Interest FlorenceLane County Parksmobility
Noah Camuso
Noah Camuso is a freelance reporter for KLCC.
See stories by Noah Camuso