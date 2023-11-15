$2.25M available for organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees in Oregon

Community organizations providing support to Ukrainian refugees in Oregon have access to a new fund.

The money comes from the State Department’s US Refugee Admissions program and is administered through the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The $2.25 million is earmarked for community-based organizations which offer culturally or linguistically specific support for Ukrainian refugees. Specific amounts are available in areas like housing, job assistance and mental health services. A similar program for refugees from Afghanistan was announced earlier this year, though the application deadline for that funding has already passed.

Over 4,500 refugees have arrived in Oregon from Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The application deadline is November 24. Organizations can find out more about whether they are eligible from the application paperwork and at an info session on November 17. Details on how to join the learning session are available in the application that can be found online.

